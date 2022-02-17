Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “King Richard,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
As a tennis fan, I found the story of the childhoods of Venus and Serena Williams depicted in “King Richard” to be fascinating.
Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, who created a successful plan to mold daughters Venus and Serena into tennis champions. Smith is nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the film as is Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Venus and Serena’s mother, Oracene, in the film. “King Richard” is also nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award.
Smith and Ellis both have powerful and intense acting moments in the film. “King Richard” shows us the dedication of young Venus and Serena to practicing tennis and the challenges faced by both of their parents. Richard is shown trying to keep Venus and Serena and their three older sisters safe as Venus and Serena practice on a public tennis court in California. Richard also faces criticism from people in the tennis world who tell him that some of his plans for his two daughters will not work.
Eventually, the family moves to Florida so the sisters can train with a coach. The film captures the excitement of the family members as this new phase in the lives of Venus and Serena begins.
As most people know, Venus and Serena have won multiple major tennis titles and inspired millions of fans. The movie shows that both parents of Venus and Serena played important roles in their success.
“King Richard” follows the young tennis stars up until Venus plays in her first professional tennis tournament. Over the credits, you can see film clips of the real Venus, Serena and Richard Williams. Both Venus Williams and Serena Williams are among the executive producers of “King Richard.”
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
