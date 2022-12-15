Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
There are plenty of life lessons about honesty, friendship and more in DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys.”
This animated film begins with the title characters robbing a bank. The title characters are Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Snake (voiced by Marc Maron), Tarantula (voiced by Awkwafina), Shark (voiced by Craig Robinson), and Piranha (voiced by Anthony Ramos).
After escaping from the police, the characters return to their lair, which is full of valuable things that they have stolen. It also happens to be Snake’s birthday, and the characters, who think of themselves as a family, take the time for a photo.
Then, they come up with the plan for their next illegal job, which will involve attending a ceremony in which a guinea pig named Professor Marmalade (voiced by Richard Ayoade) is being honored with a valuable trophy that the title characters intend to steal. Also attending this event will be Governor Diane Foxington (voiced by Zazie Beetz).
At the event, Wolf talks with Governor Foxington and seems to be attracted to her. Things do not go according to plan and the five title characters are arrested, but Professor Marmalade offers to try to rehabilitate them.
I am certainly not the target audience for this film, but I found the movie’s animation to be impressive. Also, the film has some surprises, quirky characters, and plenty of action and adventure.
I appreciated that the characters learn that doing good deeds for others is the right thing and comes with the benefit of making them feel good about themselves.
Parents who decide their children are old enough to watch this film will have opportunities to talk about the right and wrong choices that the characters make.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
