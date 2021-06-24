Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Courier,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
The acting of Benedict Cumberbatch continues to impress as he stars in “The Courier,” which tells us at its beginning that it is “based on true events.”
Cumberbatch plays Greville Wynne, a British salesman who is asked to bring top secret information back to Britain from Soviet contact Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze). The movie is set in the early 1960s when the relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union is severely strained.
In the film, Greville’s trips to Moscow change him. Since he cannot tell his wife what is happening on his business trips, she begins to suspect that he is cheating on her. She asks him to stop going to Moscow.
Meanwhile, Greville and Oleg form a friendship out of mutual respect as we learn each man has deep affection for his wife and child. Oleg seems inspired by hoping for a safer world in the future for his daughter as his information helps the United States learn about Soviet plans for Cuban missiles that could strike America.
The film is rated PG-13, and there are some scenes that parents may want to review before deciding if their teenagers should watch.
“The Courier,” which offers a strong role for Rachel Brosnahan, is intriguing as one wonders whom Greville can trust and if he and Oleg will be successful without being caught. The film tells an unusual story of an everyday person helping make an important impact on an international level. Depending on how well one knows the history of the men portrayed in this film, the events in the final third of “The Courier” may surprise some viewers.