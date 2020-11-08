Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “The Doorman,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
The first six minutes of “The Doorman” feature plenty of intense action as Ali (Ruby Rose), who is a member of the military, attempts to protect the daughter of an ambassador in Europe.
Events from those first six minutes will continue to haunt Ali later in the movie when she returns to New York where her Uncle Pat (Philip Whitchurch) gets her the title job at an apartment building that is almost empty of tenants because it is being renovated.
After taking the job, Ali is surprised to discover that her late sister’s husband, Jon Stanton (Rupert Evans), lives in the building with his two children, Max (Julian Feder) and Lily (Kila Lord Cassidy). Ali bonds with her niece and nephew by helping them rescue their cat when it runs out of their apartment.
It turns out that Jon and the kids are going away in a few days, and they invite Ali to Easter dinner at the apartment. Only one other family is still in the building because of the renovation.
It is on Easter, though, that Victor Dubois (Jean Reno) and men working for him enter the building with the plan to reclaim something valuable that is hidden there.
Ali has to use her fighting skills and her wits to defend her family and herself from the bad guys.
“The Doorman” has some violent scenes that are difficult to watch and features a good-versus-bad storyline. Ali’s military training and love for her family make her a formidable foe for Victor and the men working for him.
This film moves along at a good pace and offers a strong role for Rose as a character the viewer wants to see succeed.