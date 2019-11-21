Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Good Liar,” which is rated R and currently playing in theaters.
“The Good Liar” explores the importance of knowing with whom to place one’s trust. While some people might be able to fall in love at first sight, doesn’t it take time to learn if you can truly trust someone?
As the title states, at least one character in the film is good at deceiving.
Helen Mirren plays Betty, and Ian McKellan stars as Roy. The characters meet after arranging a date on the internet and not being completely honest with their answers about themselves. Early on, some viewers might find a little bit of humor with the way the truth is stretched, but eventually the movie takes on a very serious tone.
Betty calls Roy shortly after their first date while he is working to establish a deal involving a lot of money. Jim Carter (Mr. Carson on “Downton Abbey”) plays Roy’s business associate.
After Roy claims to hurt his knee, Betty allows him to move into her home despite the concerns of her grandson (played by Russell Tovey).
Later, it turns out that both Betty and Roy are wealthy, and the idea is tossed around for them to merge their finances.
As the movie continues, it becomes clear that one of the two main characters is dishonest. Yet, both talented stars use subtle facial expressions to hint at the true or possibly conflicted inner feelings of their characters. “The Good Liar” keeps viewers wondering what dialogue to believe or question.
Through flashbacks, the viewer learns more about the backgrounds of both characters, and things really start to make sense.
Because Mirren and McKellan are both so talented, it isn’t out of the question that their acting in this film could garner some award consideration. Even if award nominations don’t take place, I found “The Good Liar” to be an interesting film with strong acting performances.