Movies & More Reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Heiress,” a 1949 black and white film directed by William Wyler.
Olivia de Havilland goes through an amazing transformation in her best actress Oscar winning performance as Catherine Sloper in “The Heiress.”
When the movie begins, Catherine is a socially awkward young woman living with her physician father (Ralph Richardson), who compares his only child to her deceased mother.
One character points out to the doctor that no one could live up to the version of his late wife that he has created in his own mind.
After Catherine meets a young man named Morris (Montgomery Clift) at a party, he continues to court her with encouragement from Catherine’s aunt Lavinia (Miriam Hopkins), who is well meaning but overly romantic. Catherine’s father is immediately led to believe that Morris wants Catherine for her money.
“The Heiress” relies on the sharpness of its dialogue to move the story along. I enjoy this type of movie because it focuses on the complexities of human relationships.
While the father could be seen as a villain, Richardson’s acting reveals glimpses of a man trying to connect to a daughter he doesn’t understand.
As Catherine undergoes her transformation from shy young woman to assertive manager of her own home, the viewer may or may not agree with all the decisions made by the changed character.
With a recurring musical love theme and strong acting performances by the movie’s four main characters, “The Heiress” is an entertaining look at love and loss.