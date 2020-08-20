Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The High Note,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“The High Note” offers an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the lives of people working in the music industry.
Dakota Johnson stars as Maggie, the personal assistant to famous singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), who continues to tour and perform her hits but wishes she could record some new material.
After three years of performing errands for Grace, Maggie wants to take her love of music to the next level by producing songs for her boss. Maggie produces one musical track Grace prefers over the work of a successful producer. Yet, Grace reprimands Maggie for the way she speaks to the professional producer.
Maggie also hears from Grace’s longtime manager Jack (played by Ice Cube), who tells her to get her own client. Jack and Grace have a longtime friendship. They have to balance what Grace wants for her career with the path that executives at her music label want them to follow.
“The High Note” focuses less on the relationship between Maggie and Grace than I thought it would. Yet, there are moments when the two seem especially close. Then, there are times when Grace makes sure Maggie knows she is the boss.
As part of an effort to find a client whose music she can produce herself, Maggie befriends David (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a young man she meets singing near a grocery store. He is talented, and she thinks she can help him as a music producer.
Later, Maggie suffers a major setback and returns home to her father (Bill Pullman), who is a radio host and helped his daughter develop her appreciation of popular music.
As “The High Note” draws near to its conclusion, there was a surprising development in the story. This movie features passionate characters whose love for music comes across strongly.