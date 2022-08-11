Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The King’s Daughter,” which is rated PG and available on DVD. Film fans will notice there is some narration in the film by Julie Andrews.
Having grown up in a convent, a young woman named Marie-Josephe (Kaya Scodelario) is called to the palace to discover she is the daughter of Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) in the fantasy film “The King’s Daughter.”
Marie-Josephe, who is a musician, takes to her new life with the help of her lady-in-waiting (Crystal Clarke) and develops a positive relationship with the king, who does not immediately reveal she is his daughter.
Brosnan creates a complex character as the king, who shows kindnesses to those around him including the priestly advisor played by William Hurt and his daughter, but he is involved in a plan with a doctor (played by Pablo Schreiber) to transfer the immortality of a captured mermaid so that he can continue to rule France. He also expects his daughter to marry a wealthy man she doesn’t love in order to benefit his country.
Meanwhile, Marie-Josephe meets and begins to fall in love with Yves (Benjamin Walker), who as the captain of a ship has returned from a voyage in which he captured a mermaid (Fan Bingbing). Yves becomes the caretaker for the mermaid, who seems to call to Marie-Josephe, who discovers that she can communicate with and understand her.
I found “The King’s Daughter,” which features some beautiful settings, to be an enjoyable film. However, I think other viewers will know if they can suspend their disbelief about the mermaid storyline to enjoy the film. The movie is well cast and Scodelario creates a strong character who follows her heart in her determination to do what is right.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
