Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the latest version of “Scream,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
When the original “Scream” was released in 1996, I saw the film with a good friend. We shared the experience in a theater with a group of strangers who also seemed to be having a good time.
Now, all these years later, I was excited to see the latest version of “Scream,” which was released on DVD earlier this month.
There were some things that “Scream” did well, including building suspense in a scene where you expect the movie’s villain to jump out time after time. The film also creates the opportunity to talk about itself in a clever way by using the “Stab” movies that exist in the “Scream” series to discuss that this latest version can be looked at as a combination of a “relaunch” and a “sequel.”
Celebrities from the original “Scream” who return for this film include Neve Campbell as Sidney; Courteney Cox as Gale; and David Arquette as Dewey.
The movie begins as Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is terrorized over the telephone in a way that is both similar and different from what happened to Drew Barrymore’s character in the original film.
Sam (Melissa Barrera), who is Tara’s estranged sister, returns to Woodsboro with her boyfriend, Richie (Jack Quaid). Sam and Richie meet with Dewey, who warns them that even friends or loved ones could be the killer. Meanwhile, Sam is seeing visions of someone from the original “Scream” film, which added an interesting touch to the film.
Things in the new film that I did not appreciate included revealing who is behind the violent and bloody attacks in an abrupt manner and using an excessive amount of cursing. I cannot reveal my biggest issue with the film since it would give too much away, yet it had an impact on how much I appreciated the film.
Anyway, the best way to explain my overall feeling for the film is that I am less excited about future installments in this series.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
