Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey” gives a fine acting performance as Charles Dickens in “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” which looks at how “A Christmas Carol” might have been inspired.
The movie begins in 1842 as Dickens is being honored in the United States for “Oliver Twist.” The movie jumps ahead quickly to October 1843 after Dickens has seen his past three literary efforts fail to meet the success of “Oliver Twist.”
Dickens sets a goal to write a novel with a Christmas theme and only has a few weeks to do so. This film shows us some people whom Dickens meets who give him ideas for his classic novel.
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” offers humorous moments such as when Dickens tries to come up with the name Scrooge and when the characters from “A Christmas Carol” begin to follow Dickens around and hang out around his home. Christopher Plummer stars as Scrooge, and there is one scene where Dickens seems to interview Scrooge to get to know more about him and his attitude.
Dickens shares his story with a maid and a friend, and they both encourage him to find a way for Tiny Tim to survive in “A Christmas Carol.” Dickens is shown struggling with figuring out a conclusion for his novel.
This entertaining movie takes a more serious turn as Dickens is haunted by what happened to him as a child. He confronts his father over the past and ignores his wife and children as his tries to finish “A Christmas Carol.” However, after coming up with a way to conclude his novel, Dickens is shown following the message that Scrooge learns in “A Christmas Carol.”