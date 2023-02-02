Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Menu,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
A food critic, a film star, and some businessmen, among others, attend a dinner hosted by a famous chef on a private island in “The Menu.”
“The Menu” begins with Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) sharing with Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) how excited he is to meet Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and revealing how expensive the evening is. Once on the island, the guests are greeted by Elsa (Hong Chau), who gives them a brief tour.
The guests realize early on that the Chef and his eerily devoted assistants know all about them, including some things they thought were secrets. The Chef tells his guests that the evening will be “an exclusive experience.”
“The Menu” explores many themes, including the way that some people who are privileged expect to be treated and how they treat others in addition to the idea of a condemned person’s last meal. It also looks at denial and the fear of facing one’s mortality. It also made me think of the importance of knowing whom one can trust, which applies in more ways than one.
There are some happenings that viewers probably won’t be able to predict in “The Menu,” but also not quite enough explanation for the motives of some of the characters. For instance, I think it would have been helpful and interesting to learn more about the chef’s assistants.
I found the movie, which has some violent moments, to be unsettling at times and intriguing right up to an ending that, while foretold to an extent earlier in the film, just didn’t seem totally realistic or in step with what takes place earlier.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
