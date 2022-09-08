Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the religious-themed film “The Mulligan,” which is available on DVD.
Although I am not a good golfer and haven’t played in years, I do enjoy watching golf on TV from time to time. Whether visiting in person or watching on TV, I find golf courses to be beautiful and relaxing.
There are some nice golf course views in “The Mulligan,” which is a film about a man named Paul McAllister (Eric Close), who has prioritized his career over his family.
Paul has been separated from his wife, Rebecca (Tanya Christiansen), for years and is estranged from his young adult son, Jake (Andrew Brodeur). At the office, Paul is assisted by Harriet (Charmin Lee), a diligent worker who is always ready to help.
While playing in a pro-am golf tournament in hopes of making an important business contact, Paul is paired with professional golfer Tom Lehman, who plays himself. Paul has a really bad round of golf and shows his frustration. After the round, Lehman suggests that Paul speak to Will Dunn (Pat Boone), who is known to many people as “The Old Pro.”
Paul thinks The Old Pro is going to talk with him about his golf game, but he also wants to help Paul get his life in order. Golf fans know that a “mulligan” is a chance to redo a bad golf shot. The Old Pro suggests that Paul might need a mulligan or a second chance at reconciling with his wife and son.
During the film, Paul does go through a transformation. In the beginning of the film, he is rude and disrespectful to others even if he doesn’t realize he is acting that way. After his conversations with The Old Pro and sharing that he is not sure about his relationship with God, Paul decides he wants to change and improve his life.
I felt that the cast members did a good job in creating believable characters, as I found myself wanting to see how the movie’s story would be resolved.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
