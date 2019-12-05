Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on TV’s “The Saint,” which starred the late Roger Moore.
When I was growing up, the television set was almost always on at our house. However, that doesn’t mean we were always paying attention to it.
I remember playing with my toys in front of the TV and doing homework while sitcoms or other programs were airing in the background.
Recently, I have been reintroduced to a TV program that I must have watched in reruns when I was very young. The show is “The Saint,” which starred Roger Moore as Simon Templar, who traveled to lots of exotic locations and found himself fighting various crimes and dating many different women. I guess it turns out that “The Saint,” which aired original episodes in the 1960s, could be called an extended rehearsal for Moore’s performances as James Bond in several movies, including “A View to a Kill.”
Once again, as I mentioned in a previous column, it is amusing to me now how remembrances of an older TV program compare to an actual viewing of the show. Basically, my memories of “The Saint” included the fact that a halo would appear over the head of Moore’s character and that the show had something to do with a drawing of a stick figure that also wore a halo. Turns out the halo appears over the actor’s head near the beginning of the episodes I’ve seen and the stick figure also with a halo appears in the opening and closing credits. A friend of mine remembers the stick figure from her childhood TV viewing as well.
I was probably too young to follow the plot of most of the episodes during my childhood, but there must have been enough adventure to keep me from turning the channel. Of course, back in those days there weren’t that many other channels from which to choose.
Anyway, I have enjoyed several episodes of “The Saint,” which I have found airing on Family Entertainment Television on Saturday and Sunday nights following “Perry Mason,” which is another great older TV program.