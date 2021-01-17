Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the complete series of “The Snoop Sisters,” which is available on DVD.
Helen Hayes and Mildred Natwick are both talented and charming as two sisters who can’t resist trying to help their police officer nephew solve crimes in “The Snoop Sisters.”
This show from the 1970s, which aired as part of “The NBC Mystery Movie,” focuses on two senior sisters solving crimes. Hayes stars as mystery writer Ernesta Snoop, and Natwick portrays her sister Gwendolyn. Both sisters are very smart and seem to have the ability to read each other’s mind. They are very observant, which serves them well when on the lookout for clues.
With the help of their chauffeur Barney, the two sisters get involved in their nephew’s cases or witness crimes themselves and then decide to solve them.
While the complete series includes the pilot and four other episodes, the last two installments really play up the humor. One episode features Natwick dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein and Hayes wearing a Frankenstein monster’s mask as the two attend a movie screening involving guest star Vincent Price.
This series involves a lot of suspension of disbelief. The sisters travel around in an antique automobile that does not blend in with other vehicles in New York City traffic. When they cannot wait for their driver, Ernesta is terrifying behind the wheel and comes close to causing several accidents. Both sisters face close calls with disaster and get in more than one dangerous situation.
However, the performances of Hayes and Natwick and the cleverness of their characters make the series enjoyable. While Hayes is a two-time Academy Award winner, Natwick won an Emmy for her performance in this series.