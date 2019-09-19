Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "The Sun is Also a Star," which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Two young people fall in love in one afternoon in "The Sun is Also a Star."
Daniel (Charles Melton) is attracted to Natasha (Yara Shahidi) from a distance after spotting her in a crowd. Later, he saves her from being struck by a car and talks her into giving him an hour of time to see if she might start having feelings for him.
Unknown at first to Daniel is the fact that Natasha and her family are about a day away from being deported and she has an appointment with an attorney (John Leguizamo) who might be able to help.
The movie features a number of coincidences that keep bringing Daniel and Natasha into contact with each other. Daniel argues that destiny or fate wants them to be together. Natasha thinks a coincidence could just be a coincidence, however, she keeps agreeing to spend more time with Daniel. Eventually, the two start to have feelings for each other.
There is conflict between Daniel and his older brother Charles (Jake Choi), who thinks that his parents favor Daniel because he plans to take their advice to go to college to be a doctor. Daniel shares with Natasha that he doesn't really want to study medicine and would prefer to write poetry. She encourages him to only write poems about the sun after a trip to a planetarium reveals her interest in astronomy.
"The Sun is Also a Star" is an unusual love story in my opinion as it realizes that Daniel and Natasha might be too young to fall in love with each other as both of them are still figuring out what they want from life. Yet, the movie has a clever surprise and another coincidence in store for its conclusion.
I found "The Sun is Also a Star" to have some charming moments despite some slow pacing in a few places. Both Shahidi and Melton are impressive in their roles.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.