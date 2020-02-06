Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Turning,” which is rated PG-13 and playing in theaters.
When I made it to the end of the famous ghost story “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James for the first time, I was shocked at its conclusion, which I did not see coming.
This happened many years ago, and since that time, I have read this work of literature again and pondered the story. I have also tried to see different film versions of the story, including the 1961 movie “The Innocents,” which stars Deborah Kerr.
“The Turning,” which is currently in theaters, is based on “The Turn of the Screw” by James and, therefore, I was eager to see it. Ultimately, I was disappointed in this updated version, which moves the story into modern times, which I think takes away some important elements of the original story.
This new movie stars Mackenzie Davis as a young woman named Kate, who is hired to teach a young orphaned girl named Flora (Brooklynn Prince). Finn Wolfhard of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” plays Flora’s older brother Miles, who makes life uncomfortable for Kate. Some unsettling things happen, and Kate starts to believe that she is seeing ghosts.
One reason I enjoy the original story by Henry James is I can make a case for several different scenarios that might or might not be taking place. After all these years, the original story remains intriguing to me.
With the new movie “The Turning,” the film moves toward one possible outcome only to go in a completely different direction at the end. This new film version left me wondering what it hoped to accomplish by straying so far from the original story.