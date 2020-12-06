Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on TV episodes of “The Waltons,” which aired originally on CBS for nine seasons from 1972 to 1981.
In the past few months, it has been fun for me to rediscover a TV program from my childhood.
While looking for something different to watch on television, I stumbled across “The Waltons” and realized that episodes from the later years of the series were airing.
It seems to me when I graduated from college in the late 1980s that I watched reruns of the final seasons of “The Waltons” in which the Walton children are mostly grown up. In fact, the four sons in the family end up joining the military during World War II.
Since it has been a while since I graduated from college, I thought it would be fun to see those final years of the series again and see how they matched up to my memories.
For those who don’t know, “The Waltons” told the story of a Virginia family with seven children in the years before and during World War II. As a close family, the Waltons often dealt with various family issues and sometimes tried to help neighbors and visitors with their problems as well.
In some episodes, strangers come to Walton’s Mountain, and the viewer and the characters on the show have to figure out if the strangers have good or bad intentions.
You can find some humor in “The Waltons,” as well. Often, the show features two elderly neighbor ladies who make “the recipe” as handed down to them from their father who was a respected judge. The Baldwin ladies don’t know that they are making moonshine whiskey, and storylines about the sisters and their “recipe” run throughout the series. The sisters even appear prominently in the final episode of the series.
The eldest of the Walton children was John-Boy, played in the early seasons by Richard Thomas. John-Boy’s parents were John (Ralph Waite) and Olivia (Michael Learned).
Seeing the members of a loving family forgive one another as they work through their problems has been especially helpful during this COVID-19 pandemic when we can’t be with our own extended family members and friends.
By the way, two cast members of “The Waltons” appear in one of my favorite films. Ellen Corby, who played Grandma Walton, and Helen Kleeb, who played one of the Baldwin sisters, have small but noticeable roles at the end of “Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte.”