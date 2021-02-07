Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The War with Grandpa,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Twelve-year-old Peter (Oakes Fegley) declares a “war” of pranks when his grandfather, Ed (Robert De Niro), moves in with the family causing Peter to lose his bedroom. Peter ends up sleeping in the unfinished attic with a few critters, including a rat.
The dispute over the bedroom is the premise for this film despite the fact that Peter loves his grandfather. Ed doesn’t want to play along, but Peter’s pranks prompt him to participate. (After watching the movie, it occurred to me that since the character of Ed is a retired contractor, he could have simply helped Peter fix up the attic into a nice bedroom. Of course, that would not have allowed for all the comic antics in “The War with Grandpa.”)
Peter and Ed agree that the pranks are not supposed to cause problems for anyone else in the family, including Uma Thurman as Sally, Ed’s daughter and Peter’s mom. However, things do not work out that way. Rob Riggle plays Sally’s husband, Arthur, whose relationship with Ed improves as the movie goes along.
Peter has a younger sister Jennifer (Poppy Gagnon), who is a little bit obsessed with Christmas, while his older sister Mia (Laura Marano) is focused on her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, Ed’s friends include Danny (Cheech Marin), Jerry (Christopher Walken) and Diane (Jane Seymour), who advise him about the battle with his grandson. Ed and his friends even take on Peter and three of his classmates in a dodgeball battle that is one of the most amusing scenes in the movie.
Parents will have several opportunities to talk with their children about the real-life consequences of pranks like the ones depicted in the movie.
With memorable characters, “The War with Grandpa” offers some silly and amusing moments.