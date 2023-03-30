Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Whale,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
The movie “The Whale,” which is directed by Darren Aronofsky, begins awkwardly as Charlie (Brendan Fraser) is watching pornography when a young man (Ty Simpkins) shows up at his unlocked door to talk about religion.
Charlie, who is very overweight, begins to experience a medical problem in the presence of the missionary, and the viewer soon learns that the character has congestive heart failure and severely elevated blood pressure, and should be in a hospital, but refuses to go to one.
Earlier this month, Fraser won the Best Actor Academy Award for his work in “The Whale” and he was able to give an emotional performance in the film. Charlie is spending his final days trying to mend his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who is upset that he left her and her mother several years earlier.
Charlie also has a complicated relationship with his friend Liz (Hong Chau), who is a nurse who tries to care for her friend and attempts to talk him into going to a hospital. Charlie and Liz share a tragic loss in their past as well.
With most of the movie taking place inside Charlie’s home, I found myself wondering if “The Whale” had ever been a play, especially with the creative way the viewer can see silhouettes of visitors coming to and from the residence. According to the movie’s credits, Samuel D. Hunter created the film’s screenplay “based on the play” that he wrote.
There are moments in the film that are difficult to watch in addition to scenes that spark curiosity about the motivations of some of the characters. Ultimately, I found “The Whale” to be a sad film that covers a lot of emotional ground before sharing a glimpse of hope at the very end.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
