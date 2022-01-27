Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the third season of “Cobra Kai,” which is available on DVD.
It was close to a year ago when I saw the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” on DVD. Now, the third season has arrived on DVD and the characters are dealing with the consequences of a major fight at the high school involving karate students.
In this season of the series, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel of “The Karate Kid” films is now an adult whose luxury automobile dealership is suffering because of the high school fight. Daniel’s teenage nemesis Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka) is hoping to find a way to help with the medical bills for one of his students, who was seriously injured in the altercation. Both Daniel and Johnny are eager to find Johnny’s son, who is on the run because of the fight.
One of the highlights from season three for me was Daniel’s trip to Japan to save his car dealership, with appropriate flashbacks to movie scenes to remind us of characters with whom Daniel reconnects in the TV series. Another highlight is a visit by Elisabeth Shue’s “Karate Kid” character, whom Johnny writes to on social media.
Themes for the 10 episodes of season three include bullying and striving to find appropriate ways to stand up to bullies. As I wrote about the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” on DVD, parents will have to decide if the violence, language and actions of some of the teens in this series are appropriate for viewing by their children.
“Cobra Kai” offers interesting and complicated characters who are capable of both being kind and able to hurt the feelings of others. I am looking forward to seeing the fourth season of this TV series, which can be viewed on Netflix now, according to friends who have already seen it. I am already waiting for the fourth season to be released on DVD.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
