Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:39 am
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Ticket to Paradise,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“Ticket to Paradise” is a pleasant comedy that should please fans of Julia Roberts and George Clooney.
Clooney and Roberts star as David and Georgia Cotton, a divorced couple whose daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a recent college graduate, decides to marry Gede (Maxime Bouttier) when she meets him on vacation in Bali.
Lily is giving up her planned career as a lawyer, and Gede, who is part of a large family, lives and works in Bali.
David and Georgia have been divorced for close to 20 years and bicker quite a lot. After traveling to Bali for the wedding, they do agree to try to stop the wedding. Gede catches on fairly quickly to what they are doing, but because he loves Lily, he does not want to be the one to tell her what her parents are doing.
Billie Lourd has some amusing moments as Wren, Lily’s college friend who travels to Bail with her after graduation.
“Ticket to Ride” has you wondering whether Georgia and David can rekindle their own relationship. However, this scenario is complicated by the fact that Georgia is dating a younger man named Paul (Lucas Bravo).
Paul is a pilot and is flying the plane that takes Georgia and David to Bali. Paul is extremely devoted to Georgia, but their relationship doesn’t seem like a solid one.
While preparing for the wedding in Bali, Gede’s family is extremely kind and welcoming to Lily’s parents. This creates a strong contrast with the way that David and Georgia pretend to be OK with the wedding while doing what they can to prevent the ceremony from happening.
“Ticket to Paradise” succeeds in creating some laughs and putting together an entertaining movie, even if it is pretty easy to figure out how the movie will play out.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
