Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The News of the World,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Tom Hanks portrays Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd who travels around Texas in 1870 reading stories from newspapers to people willing to pay a dime a person to learn what is going on in the world.
Early in the film, Kidd encounters the body of a man who has been killed by racists.
The deceased man had been trying to transport a young girl who had been living with Native Americans to authorities, who could help reunite the child with her aunt and uncle.
Helena Zengel plays the young girl named Johanna (but given the name Cicada by the Kiowa people with whom she had been living).
The girl speaks the Kiowa language and does not understand English. One kind woman in the film can converse with the girl. She points out the child has been orphaned two times.
As Kidd travels to reunite the child with her remaining relatives, many dangerous men confront them and put them in danger.
Kidd and Johanna/Cicada work well together to survive various ordeals and start to learn the other’s language. The two characters develop a caring relationship without a lot of sentimentality.
As expected, “News of the World” features a solid acting performance by Hanks, with a very believable performance by young Zengel.
It turns out that Kidd and Johanna/Cicada are both haunted by past tragedies, but “News of the World” makes viewers wait until near the end of the film to reveal Kidd’s personal story.
While I enjoyed “News of the World,” which focuses on one man’s mission to do what is right, the film presents a difficult journey for its two main characters.