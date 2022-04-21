Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” begins after everyone in the world learns that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. As people take sides over whether Peter is a hero or a villain, all the attention is incredibly stressful on the high school student and his friends.
Peter reaches out to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a spell to make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. However, Peter’s indecision about his friends and loved ones no longer truly knowing him results in Dr. Strange losing control of the spell.
Eventually, villains battled by other heroes in other worlds end up in Peter’s universe. He helps round them up until he realizes that Dr. Strange intends to send them back to their worlds, where they will face almost certain death. Peter’s compassion is inspiring, but results in a personal tragedy and a well-acted scene between Holland and another cast member.
This film features the special effects plus action sequences that a viewer would expect in addition to moments of drama and humor.
Holland is quite good in his role. Zendaya as Peter’s girlfriend MJ and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s friend Ned seem very comfortable in their roles as well. There is quite a bit of star power in the film with everyone adding to the success of the movie with camaraderie playing an important factor.
Since so many people have already seen this film in theaters, many viewers know about a development in the movie that I am striving not to give away. However, this situation helps make the film very entertaining and interesting.
While the movie’s ending is not exactly a happy one, it could have been much worse and, of course, leaves room for continuation of the storyline.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
