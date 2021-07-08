Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Tom & Jerry: The Movie,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
When I was very young, watching “Tom and Jerry” on TV got me in trouble with my grandma.
It seems that one Sunday morning I was so captivated by the animated cat-and-mouse program that I did not want to get ready for church. My mother must have felt like indulging me that one time, but my grandmother would not stand for it. So, I remember getting a firm reprimand for missing church because of “Tom and Jerry.”
As you can see, my fascination with pop culture began at an early age.
Now, the Hanna-Barbera cat-and-mouse duo are back for more animated antics in “Tom & Jerry: The Movie.” In the film, all the animals are animated, which is a fun and amusing way to place the famous characters into today’s modern world.
After making Tom angry, Jerry takes up residence in a fancy hotel in New York City, where Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla has talked her way into a temporary job helping plan an important wedding. Moretz is charming and amusing in her role as she hopes to impress the boss and land a permanent job to the exasperation of hotel colleague (Michael Pena).
“Tom & Jerry: The Movie” offers silly fun as Kayla teams up with Tom to rid the hotel of Jerry while the wedding becomes a bigger and bigger event, eventually involving two elephants, some peacocks and a tiger. Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda give fine performances as the wedding couple.
“Tom & Jerry: The Movie” offers parents another opportunity to discuss with their children the dangers of many of the actions of the animated characters. The movie also looks at the importance of being honest with others and learning to share one’s true feelings.