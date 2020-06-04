Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 2001 movie “Town & Country,” which is rated R.
I have a collection of movies that I intend to get around to watching one of these days.
Some of the DVDs are hit films that I missed in the theater, and others are movies I don’t know much about but found interesting enough to purchase. The movies are kept in a storage container beneath the futon.
Years ago I was drawn to purchase “Town & Country” because it stars Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Garry Shandling.
Beatty and Keaton play Porter and Ellie, who have been married 25 years. Hawn and Shandling play Mona and Griffin, who have been together for two decades.
“Town & Country” is a quirky film that deals with infidelity. Part of my problem with the movie is that I didn’t find various characters cheating on their spouses amusing. Also, we are supposed to believe that Porter and Ellie have a great relationship, but Porter doesn’t seem able to resist temptation very easily.
You can’t blame the lack of star power for this film’s inability to be a completely satisfying movie experience. Josh Hartnett plays the son of Porter and Ellie. Andie MacDowell, Jenna Elfman and Nastassja Kinski play women with whom Porter is tempted to cheat. Also, Charlton Heston plays the father of MacDowell’s character.
It’s the screen presence of the movie’s stars that helped me make it through the film despite my dislike for the storyline itself.
Of course, by the end of the film, Porter realizes what is important to him and how much he wants to make things right. But since the movie begins with a scene of infidelity involving Porter, the viewer doesn’t get to see him struggling with his conscience about making such a bad decision.
So, instead of finding a place on a shelf with other DVDs that I would watch again, “Town & Country” can go back into the plastic storage container beneath the futon.