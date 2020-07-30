Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the DreamWorks film “Trolls World Tour,” which is rated PG. The movie, which is based on the Good Luck Trolls by Thomas Dam, offers a theatrical version and “dance party mode” as a bonus.
The first 20 minutes of the theatrical version of “Trolls World Tour” reintroduces viewers to the animated characters from the original film and reworks a Cyndi Lauper hit to let us know that “trolls just wanna have fun.”
Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) is now the queen of the Pop Trolls, and her best friend Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake) is struggling to tell Poppy that he has feelings for her.
When an invitation arrives from Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom), Poppy is delighted to hear that there are lands with other trolls. Poppy’s father explains to her that there are six communities — Pop, Rock, Techno, Funk, Classical and Country — and that each land has a string representing its music. At one time, all the trolls lived together and now Barb is determined to reunite the six strings on a guitar and rule with rock music.
Amusingly, Barb’s father is voiced by Ozzy Osbourne. Others whose voices are featured in the film include James Corden, Ron Funches, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Rockwell.
A theme throughout the film is Poppy’s blocking out what others are saying. The movie explores friendship and listening to others with different points of view.
This film is packed with fun characters and music, but there are some sad scenes as well, as Barb leaves destruction behind her.
Congratulations to the McElroy Brothers, whose names jumped out at me from the credits. All three are credited with the voices of Skyscraper Troll. Justin McElroy voices Beat Drop Button and Tumbleweed. Griffin McElroy provides the voice of Country Music Tear, and Travis McElroy voices Rocker Tear.