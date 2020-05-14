Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Underwater,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
A handful of workers at a drilling facility on the bottom of the ocean floor struggle to survive after the structure where they live and work is damaged in “Underwater.”
Kristen Stewart plays Norah Price, whom the movie briefly introduces as a compassionate character just before ocean water begins rushing into the underwater facility and causing massive damage.
Nearly every step of the way Norah and her co-workers face one obstacle after another as they try to make their way to escape pods in a nearby underwater location that will require travel on foot along the ocean floor. Captain Lucien (Vincent Cassel) comes up with this plan to reach safety.
Other characters include Smith (John Gallagher Jr.), who seems to be involved in a romance with researcher Emily (Jessica Henwick).
“Underwater” begins by showing us several news clippings and headlines that inform viewers about the underwater drilling facility and rumors of sightings of something unusual in the deep ocean.
The movie will later end by showing other headlines that are important to understanding the film’s outcome.
T.J. Miller manages to add some humor to the film as Paul Abel. However, I found the situations the workers find themselves in to be very stressful as I watched the film.
“Underwater” shows its humanity as the characters use kindness to keep one another calm as they work together to survive.
As it turns out, some unusual things are lurking in the ocean in “Underwater” and in classic movie style, the viewer gets to see more and more of these entities as the film goes along.
Even though I sometimes found it difficult to hear everything being said in the film, “Underwater” held my attention and had me hoping for positive outcomes for the characters.