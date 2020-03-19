Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 2019 season of “Veronica Mars,” which is available on DVD. The box carries a “Canadian Home Video Rating” of 14A.
The 2019 season of “Veronica Mars” is out on DVD, but don’t confuse it with the first season of “Veronica Mars” that began airing on TV in 2004. The series wrapped up a three-season run back in 2007, and those three seasons were among the first shows that I hadn’t watched on TV that I remember binge-watching on DVD.
Fans of “Veronica Mars” love the show so much that since it went off the air it has had a feature film and now eight new episodes in an entertaining 2019 season.
Veronica (Kristen Bell) is still working with her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni), in Neptune, California, where the two are private investigators. It’s spring break in Neptune, and a series of bombings have left some people dead and a lot of others very frightened.
It does seem that someone is trying to scare away the spring break tourists in order to buy up property in Neptune. The eight episodes from 2019, which include some adult language and scenes of sex and violence, tell a complex story with multiple villains and victims.
Veronica is also trying to deal with refusing a marriage proposal from Logan (Jason Dohring), her significant other. Logan handles the marriage rejection well, but even that aggravates Veronica, who has to come to terms with her feelings.
Others with interesting roles include Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Clyde Pickett, whom Keith is investigating, and Patton Oswalt as Penn, a pizza delivery man who seems to be in a competition with Veronica and her father to figure out what is happening in their town. The mystery is wrapped up and everything is explained by the end of the last episode. However, a tragic event when everything seems to be going well left a very somber tone over the season.