Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” which is available on DVD in a PG-13 version and an unrated version.
I can recall several Saturday nights spent as a teenager watching “The Love Boat” followed by “Fantasy Island.”
“Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island” features Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke, who welcomes guests who are looking to live out their fantasies to an island, which has a very special power. There is also more to Mr. Roarke’s story that will be revealed as the movie goes along.
Guests in the film include Melanie (Lucy Hale), who desires revenge against Sloane (Portia Doubleday), whom Melanie claims made her childhood miserable. Brothers Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and JD (Ryan Hansen) want to party during their visit while Patrick (Austin Stowell) aspires to learn about being a soldier. Gwen (Maggie Q) seeks to use her trip to the island to go back and make a different life decision.
Following the “be careful what you wish for” motto, the movie highlights the idea that living out your fantasy might result in events happening that you did not anticipate. The movie offers some surprises, but its violent scenes impacted my enjoyment of the film.
The new film did inspire me to revisit some of the episodes from the first season of TV’s “Fantasy Island,” which starred Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke and Herve Villechaize as Tattoo.
A DVD collection of the first season of TV’s “Fantasy Island” includes the 1977 pilot for the series. Some of the guest stars in the first season episodes include Bert Convy, Don Knotts and Bernie Kopell. Fans of TV’s “The Love Boat” will remember Kopell as the doctor on that show.
While viewing some of these “Fantasy Island” episodes, I found some moments familiar and now I might have to watch a few episodes of “The Love Boat.”