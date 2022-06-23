Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Father Stu,” which is available on DVD and rated R for strong language.
Mark Wahlberg puts in a solid acting performance as Stuart Long, a man pursuing his career dreams. Eventually, Stu feels inspired to become a priest to the surprise of just about everyone he knows, including the young woman who loves him.
“Father Stu,” whose credits tell us it is “based on a true story,” gives us a look into the lives of Stu and his parents (played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), who are all still struggling with the death of Stu’s brother many years before. The movie suggested to me that the tragedy they all experienced had a lasting impact on their relationships with one another.
The irony in the film is that Stu only begins going to church in an effort to get to know a woman (played by Teresa Ruiz) whom he meets at the supermarket where he works. His job at the store helps pay the bills as he pursues his dream of a career in Hollywood.
“Father Stu” held my interest and did manage to surprise me a couple of times. One of the scenes from the film that stands out to me is when the title character speaks to a group of prisoners and is able to talk to them in a way that has meaning to them.
The title character faces a major challenge toward the end of the film and the way he copes with the situation inspires many of the people in his life.
At first the ending of the film left me sad. Upon further reflection, however, I realized that the title character was able to make a positive impact on the lives of many people and that is a major accomplishment.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.