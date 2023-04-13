Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “General Hospital,” which airs on ABC and is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Have you ever started watching a movie or a TV program after missing the first five minutes? How about starting to watch a TV show after it has been on the air for more than 59 years?
When I heard that “Days of Our Lives” was going to leave NBC in September 2022, I decided to start setting the DVR to record “General Hospital.” After all, I believe that the monthly bill for satellite TV at my household is not exactly inexpensive. In a sense, I was already paying for “General Hospital,” and I really did not want to deal with a streaming service to watch “Days of Our Lives” even though I had been following the show for decades on an on-and-off basis.
I felt it would be a challenge to learn who all the characters are on “General Hospital” and tried to look at it as an exercise for my brain. I also have a friend who enjoys the show and she has tried to help me sort out all the characters and their past relationships.
When I started watching “General Hospital,” the character Ava had just been stabbed. This attack was followed by other stabbings and the death of an important character. I soon started to realize that “General Hospital” has an interesting cast and creates compelling storylines.
Last week, the show helped celebrate its 60th anniversary with the “Nurses Ball 2023” in which many of the characters attended the event dressed in gowns and tuxedoes. Some of the characters performed on stage and important events took place at the event and elsewhere.
Even though I still have a lot to learn, “General Hospital” has captured my attention and I plan to continue to record it. Maybe by the show’s 65th anniversary I will be less confused?
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
