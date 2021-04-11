Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 2010 film “What if …,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Kevin Sorbo and Kristy Swanson are both quite good in the movie “What if …,” which features a religious theme and John Ratzenberger as an angel.
As the movie begins, Ben (Sorbo) and Wendy (Swanson) are saying goodbye at a bus station. Ben is going away for a job, and the couple will be separated. Wendy expresses concerns that being apart could prevent them from getting married.
Fast forward to the future, and it turns out that Wendy had reasons to be concerned. Ben is a successful businessman, and the two have not seen each other in years.
This is when the movie shows us the life that Ben could have had if he and Wendy had gotten married all those years ago in addition to the two daughters they would have had together. At first, Ben cannot accept that the people from his life as a successful businessman will not still know who he is. He is wrong.
Ben tries to adapt to being a pastor, husband and father and just when he finds happiness, he has to go back to the real life he has created for himself.
Seeing how your life could have turned out if you made different decisions along the way is not a new movie concept. However, “What if …” benefits from the presence of Sorbo, Swanson and Ratzenberger. Perhaps remembering Sorbo from TV’s “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” Ratzenberger from “Cheers” and Swanson from the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie made me feel comfortable with the characters they create in this film. I appreciated the performances by the three stars and found “What if …” to be an enjoyable film.