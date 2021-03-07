Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Wild Mountain Thyme,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. “Wild Mountain Thyme” stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan and features good roles for Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken.
Featuring eccentric characters, “Wild Mountain Thyme” tells an unusual love story while also focusing on family dynamics.
Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star as Rosemary and Anthony, who grow up on adjacent farms in Ireland. Rosemary gets a crush on Anthony at an early age. Meanwhile, Anthony is attracted to a different girl who shows no interest in him.
As adults and still next-door neighbors, Rosemary continues to wait for Anthony to realize how perfect they are for each other. Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken) has given up on his son ever marrying anyone and looks to Adam (Jon Hamm), a nephew in the United States, as someone to whom he could entrust the family farm.
Adam visits Ireland and doesn’t really fit in well, yet he finds himself intrigued by Rosemary.
When both Rosemary and Anthony experience tragedies, Rosemary finds it difficult to understand why Anthony does not turn to her. Without Anthony’s knowledge, Rosemary takes a very short trip to New York to see the ballet “Swan Lake.” Adam accompanies her to the ballet and kisses her afterward.
In addition to exploring the complexities of family relationships, “Wild Mountain Thyme” looks at the insecurities that can keep people apart. The movie uses both humor, including a secret that Anthony reveals at the end of the film, and drama equally well. Blunt and Dornan are both quite good in their roles.
I found “Wild Mountain Thyme” to be an enjoyable film with a satisfying conclusion to the story it tells.