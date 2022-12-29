Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Smile,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
When I first realized that some people like to watch scary movies on New Year’s Eve, I was surprised, but it didn’t take long for me to join in on the custom. I think one of the first movies that I watched on TV on New Year’s Eve was a showing of “Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte.” I was too young that year to really appreciate the happenings in that film.
This New Year’s Eve, some people might be watching the movie “Smile,” which fits into the horror movie genre with plenty of creepy moments and some unpleasant ones as well.
“Smile,” which is directed and written by Parker Finn, stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, who speaks with a young woman who explains that she is being followed by something evil that can disguise itself as a person.
Rose asks if the young woman can see anyone else in the room and she says no. Yet, moments later she appears to see something and begins to panic before giving Rose a chilling smile and appearing to take her own life. After this happens, Rose begins to see things that other people cannot and comes to believe that she is in the same situation as the young woman.
Despite all the creepy moments in the film, one of the things that I found really scary is that no one will believe Rose. This reminded me of the predicament of Mia Farrow’s character in “Rosemary’s Baby.” Imagine finding yourself with no one to trust or to ask for help.
Eventually, though, Rose begins to get some assistance from Joel (Kyle Gallner). Joel is a police officer and is able to do some research and help Rose detect a disturbing pattern in a series of recent deaths.
While “Smile” held my interest and I wondered how it could be resolved, I think I would have liked it more if the movie had ended about four minutes earlier than it did.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
