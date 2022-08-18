Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Last Seen Alive,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
After stopping for gas, a man begins to panic when his wife goes into a convenience store for a bottle of water and then disappears.
Gerard Butler stars as Will, who is driving his wife, Lisa (Jaimie Alexander), to the home of her parents. They are just minutes away from their destination when Will realizes the car is really low on gas. The employee at the gas station doesn’t offer any help in finding Lisa so Will calls the police after searching in and around the convenience store for his wife.
Complicating the situation is the fact that Will was taking Lisa to her parents’ home because his wife wanted some time away from him. We learn more about the couple and their relationship from flashbacks throughout the film. Also, Lisa has her phone with her, but has left her purse in the car.
Russell Hornsby plays the police detective who comes to the gas station and later interviews Will, who decides to go in search of the man seen on surveillance video talking to Lisa before she disappeared.
Butler’s acting performance is good in “Last Seen Alive” as he is believably bewildered and angry about the situation. However, I couldn’t understand how the businessman he portrays was so competent at taking on the movie’s bad guys singlehandedly when he decides to take the law into his own hands. Also, I felt this film used one curse word excessively.
Although this is a movie that I would probably not watch a second time, I did find myself curious to see what happened to Lisa and who is behind her disappearance and if Will can find her.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
