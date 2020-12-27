Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the TV series “Wonder Woman.”
Movies often play a role during the holidays when people have time away from work. This year, I suspect that “Wonder Woman 1984” will be part of the holiday season for many people as the film plays in movie theaters and streams on HBO Max.
While I have been contemplating various streaming services, I have not subscribed to any yet. So, I decided to revisit DVDs of the three seasons of the TV series “Wonder Woman,” which aired in the 1970s and starred Lynda Carter.
When “Wonder Woman” first aired on TV, I was the right age to appreciate the program. As a child, it was exciting to watch as Carter’s Diana Prince character transformed into Wonder Woman, whose golden lasso could compel villains to tell the truth and whose wrist bracelets could deflect bullets. She was intelligent, compassionate, brave and incredibly strong.
Since Carter resembled the character, which first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s, she seemed perfect for the role of Wonder Woman. Carter was also able to convey the inner attributes of Wonder Woman, who is caring and compassionate in addition to being passionate about fighting for what is right and just.
In the first season set during World War II, Wonder Woman fights the Nazis as the comic book character did when first created. Seasons two and three move into the future and allow the show to introduce computers and robotics.
The other day I found myself trying to explain to a friend what makes Wonder Woman such a great character. I told my friend about an episode of the TV show where Wonder Woman is confronted by a gorilla trained by the Nazis. Wonder Woman tries to communicate to the animal that she doesn’t want to hurt it and shows it compassion as it attempts to attack her. Wonder Woman fights to protect the innocent but doesn’t enjoy inflicting harm on others, and that is just part of what makes her character so great.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.