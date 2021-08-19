Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Wrath of Man,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
“Wrath of Man,” which is directed by Guy Ritchie, is an action film with some possible surprises in store for viewers. All the twists and turns in the film make it difficult to even write about the movie’s premise.
Since I don’t want to give away any of the movie’s surprises, I will try to keep descriptions of the storyline simple. Jason Statham stars as a man hired to work for an armored car security company. He is teased inappropriately by his new co-workers and given the nickname “H” as he learns the job under the watchful eyes of the man responsible for training him, Bullett (Holt McCallany). It isn’t long before H and Bullett, along with a colleague played by Josh Hartnett, find themselves in a dangerous situation.
However, the movie begins with an armored car robbery, which is shown throughout the film from different perspectives to add to the knowledge of viewers concerning what is happening.
While “Wrath of Man” shows some cleverness in its script, viewers will also have to tolerate the excessive use of one curse word in particular in addition to quite a bit of violence. Some of the scenes are difficult to watch.
Surprises in the film include a few characters not exactly being who they are pretending to be. The large cast for “Wrath of Man” includes Andy Garcia, Jeffrey Donovan, Scott Eastwood and Eli Brown of the new TV version of “Gossip Girl.”
“Wrath of Man” looks at how easy it is for some people to betray others and how far someone will go in seeking revenge after losing a loved one.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
