Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Blumhouse’s “You Should Have Left,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
After renting a home in Wales, a man and his family start having some creepy encounters in “You Should Have Left.”
Kevin Bacon stars as Theo, who hopes to spend some quality time with wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried), before she starts working on a new film project. Theo and Susanna are the parents of young Ella (Avery Essex), who is a charming and curious child.
On the first night in the house, Theo is the victim of lost time. The viewer knows about the lost-time situation, but Theo isn’t even aware of it.
Complicating the storyline is the fact that Theo suspects his wife could be cheating on him. There is also a tragic incident from Theo’s past that plays an important role in present-day happenings.
While this movie has some horror genre elements, “You Should Have Left” also includes some family drama. The movie is suspenseful and eerie, with some of those feelings being evoked by unsettling dreams in the film. Also, Theo finds a warning scribbled in his journal. Later, he finds the words that make up the movie’s title written ominously in the book.
If you choose to watch the film, pay close attention to what the gentleman who runs the local shop says about the house where Theo and his family are staying to understand fully what is taking place.
“You Should Have Left” held my attention and had me thinking about what would happen next. While the movie’s conclusion is definitely not a happy one, the ending seems to fit well with the story that has been presented.