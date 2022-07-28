Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Gold,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Zac Efron puts in a solid acting performance as “Man One” in the movie “Gold,” which has messages about greed and trustworthiness.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 2:09 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Gold,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Zac Efron puts in a solid acting performance as “Man One” in the movie “Gold,” which has messages about greed and trustworthiness.
“Gold” is set in a future time after the world has gone through some hardships. Walking with a limp, Efron’s character seems to have had an interesting past as well. We meet him on his way to a much-needed job. He needs a ride through the desert to the new job and hires a driver (played by Anthony Hayes, who directed the film and co-wrote the movie).
The driver, identified in the credits as “Man Two,” warns Efron’s character that the job may not live up to his expectations. Along the way, Efron’s character discovers the top portion of a large gold deposit. He shares the news with his driver.
The two men try to dig out the gold, but they come to realize they will need mechanical equipment to finish the job. One of them has to go for the equipment while the other will be left with a few provisions to survive in desert conditions to guard the gold. (The movie was shot in South Australia, according to the credits.)
Efron’s character volunteers to stay behind with a cell phone to communicate with the driver. The days start to add up as the driver calls to explain that he has been delayed but will get there as quickly as he can. Efron’s character faces dangers from the heat, lack of water and food, and wild dogs, among other problems.
Fans of Efron will most likely appreciate the performance he gives in this film as he is relentlessly tested in his attempt to guard the gold. Some scenes in the film are difficult to watch, and the movie’s somber ending drives home some of its themes about whom to trust and how much damage can be caused by greed.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.