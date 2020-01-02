Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Judy,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. Although “Judy” is based on a real person’s life, the film’s credits tell viewers some of the movie has been “fictionalized for dramatic purposes.”
With the movie awards season fast approaching, Renée Zellweger might need to be making room for some additional trophies, thanks to her performance as Judy Garland in “Judy.”
Zellweger, who is already an Oscar winner for her work in “Cold Mountain,” is very good in the film and at times I found myself wondering if I was looking at Zellweger or Garland. According to the film’s credits, the Garland songs in the film are sung by Zellweger as well.
Although we see young Judy Garland (Darci Shaw) in a few scenes, the movie mostly focuses on Garland’s time spent performing in London toward the end of the superstar’s life. Jessie Buckley plays Rosalyn, whose job is to assist Judy while in London. Over time, Rosalyn seems to come to care about the entertainer who is hoping to earn enough money to return to America and set up a home for herself and her two youngest children.
“Judy” is a sad film, yet there is a very touching moment in the film when Garland greets two fans outside the theater and offers to go to dinner with them. Since the restaurants are closed already, the fans invite Judy to their home and cook for her. During this time, Judy realizes how much she means to the people who love her music and her movies. Later in the film, the same two fans will play a pivotal role in coming to Judy’s aid at an important moment.
A movie such as “Judy” can show us how lonely celebrities can be and that being famous doesn’t shield someone from heartaches and other troubles in life.