Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Rocketman," which is rated R and available on DVD. Elton John served as executive producer on the film.
Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in "Rocketman," which offers a look into the private life of the music superstar and prominently features many of his hit songs.
"Rocketman" shows us Elton's home life as a child before he had taken his stage name and was known as Reginald Dwight, who showed great promise as a pianist from an early age.
The movie details the friendship between Elton and Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and how their successful music writing partnership evolved. The two are shown becoming friends almost immediately on meeting each other. Elton is shown creating the music to go with Bernie's lyrics.
"Rocketman" shows how a performance by Elton in Los Angeles launched his music career in America. Major success and a fortune both follow for Elton. The film shows some chaotic times in the private life of the star, who seems to be longing for love amid all the fame and fortune.
There are more than a few sad moments in the film, and some of those involve Elton's relationship with his parents. I failed to recognize Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother, and Gemma Jones is charming as the star's grandmother.
We should find out in the next few months if Egerton will receive any of the award recognition for his performance in "Rocketman" that Rami Malek received for playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Look for the movie trend of focusing on the lives of music stars to continue. I've recently seen the movie trailer for the film in which Renee Zellweger portrays Judy Garland. Over the weekend, I heard on the radio that a movie about the life of Boy George may be in the works as well.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.