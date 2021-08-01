Readers who enjoy clever repartee along with some flirtatious, approach-avoidance romance will be drawn to a lighthearted but nonetheless philosophical novel called “The Fabian Waltz.”
The Fabian Society were an intellectually serious group of Brits advocating for socialism. The heart of the group paired a serious thinker (Webb) with an iconoclastic and acerbic playwright (Shaw). Drawn into their circle were two social-reformist women. These two male-female pairs meet to discuss socialism but end up “waltzing” around in an inadvertently romantic rural setting.
These four characters alone could have provided adequate fodder for the novel but another layer is added with a fifth person who cleverly plays the part of romantic enabler by manipulating a hyper-serious attractive lady. Though she is quite intelligent she cannot discern that his remarks that seem to agree with her doubts about romance are subtly contrived to steer her towards her deep-thinking but romantically bumbling suiter.
This cunning enabler provides a sad subplot. He himself is in love — not, however, with a woman, but a young man. His young man paramour treats him with public contempt and spends his money in expensive revelry. Dramatic tension is added due to the fact that homosexuality is, at that time, deemed decadent and sinful. This character (Wilde) was in fact invited to the Fabian rural workshop to avoid trouble by getting him away from London and his young, contemptuous lover.
As this five person “waltz” continues in its bucolic retreat we see the two heterosexual pairs coming closer, then pushing apart, and then approaching each other again. All four have formidable intellects and all four are seriously committed to social improvement. But, as committed as they may be, the lovely weather and cycling trips into the country side, throw them together. And, well, attraction can bloom in what might have seemed to be unlikely places. All encounters feature often cynical but never malicious repartee, with the fifth person chortling over human foibles and secretly using his time to write another play. Given the deep seriousness of his colleagues, the reader may not be surprised that the play is punningly entitled “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
West Virginia readers will be pleasantly surprised to learn that author Kris Hall is a local school teacher. It might be fair to say that by buying and reading the book, a reader is supporting our own local intellectual community!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.