John R. Miller is no stranger to the music stages of Huntington.
Hailing from the Eastern Panhandle of the Mountain State, Miller has performed in Huntington as a solo artist, in string bands in his younger years, and with West Virginia artists such as William Matheny and others.
It is Miller’s albums of original material, however, that have gained the attention of music lovers around the world. His first solo album, “The Trouble You Follow,” set the tone for his unique, real-life lyrics surrounded by melodies performed in a band setting.
Now, Miller has released his new album called “Depreciated” on the Rounder Records label.
In 2017, Miller made the move to Nashville where some people in the business heard his music. As a result, his new album was co-produced by guitar ace Adam Meisterhans and Grammy Award-nominee Justin Francis, who has worked with country artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price and Leon Bridges.
Recorded at the historic Sound Emporium, “Depreciated” features Meisterhans on guitar, Francis on keyboards and percussion, John Looney on mandolin, Jonathan Beam on bass, Russ Paul on pedal steel guitar, John Clay on drums, Robbie Crowell on B-3 organ and Chloe Edmonstone on fiddle.
Tonight, Miller will perform on the live taping of the “Mountain Stage” radio show in Charleston, along with Steve Earle and the Dukes, Malcolm Holcombe and more artists. Check the mountainstage.org website for ticket availability.
In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Miller discusses the journey that led to this recognition. Miller will also perform at the outdoor Foxfire Festival in Ashland in September.
“I recorded the ‘Trouble You Follow’ album a couple years back, and while it didn’t directly contribute to this new project, it did help me get a band together and start playing shows more regularly,” said Miller. “Playing more shows, in turn, allowed me to save up enough money to go into a studio to make this new record. It made it to Rounder Records after it had already been made, and they offered to put it out, so in an indirect way, it all worked together.”
Finding success after many years of trying and sticking to his original notions of songwriting and telling stories about the human condition has been a rewarding journey for Miller.
“This all feels pretty good,” said Miller. “I never took doing this for granted. But after the last couple years, I’m especially grateful to be able to make music. Huntington was one of the first places my bands could find a stage to play on, and it has always been fun — maybe too much at times — and the people and musicians were always welcoming. There’s a pull to it, and I’ve always loved getting down there and seeing what people are working on. The level of musicianship and creativity that comes out of that region is an anomaly.”
Charleston-raised Sierra Ferrell is a Mountain State artist and friend who just released her new album, “Long Time Coming,” that is also found on the Rounder Records label. Miller has also been a longtime friend of Tyler Childers, who spent many late nights playing in Huntington before achieving his acclaimed status as a recording and touring star a few years ago.
Miller is happy that so many Tri-State-connected artists and acquaintances have risen up in the music world of late.
“Getting to watch old friends and people I’ve known for so long stay committed to, and succeed at, what they love to do is constantly inspiring to me,” said Miller. “I get a lot of joy out of watching others succeed, and I always love seeing younger people making their own art and music, start their own bands and get involved in a scene. Gaining success through means of art and self-expression is pretty counterculture, and it can be very difficult, especially in a relatively isolated place like West Virginia. So, to continue to see people being creative and make it work for them is deeply satisfying.”