HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will host a voice and piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 513 10th St. in Huntington. The performers are Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes, pianist.
Botes, a Marshall University professor of music, and Worthington, a visiting guest artist, have performed this recital previously in Belgium. Johnson Memorial is the only host in Huntington for the recital, which will also be performed in Charleston.
The recital will feature the music of Schubert, Poulenc and selected songs in Afrikaans.
Worthington has received international and regional acclaim for his role in a variety of musical and theatrical performances. He performed extensively as an opera singer, oratorio soloist and recitalist in Texas before moving to Indianapolis to join the faculty at Butler University, where he teaches voice and directs Butler's Opera Theatre.
Botes is known for his versatility as a soloist, collaborative musician and teacher; a career which has brought him recognition in concerts around the world. A native of South Africa, Botes has performed in venues worldwide, and has appeared as soloist with the Chamber Orchestra of South Africa, Pro Musica Orchestra in Johannesburg, the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in Durban, the University of Pretoria Symphony Orchestra as well as the Texas Chamber Orchestra at UT-Austin. Botes is currently an assistant professor of piano at Marshall University where he leads the Class Piano program.
The concert is free; however, contributions will be accepted for the artists and for the music program at Johnson Memorial.