hnt1-6wkmdmy7kdc1gyn_32007.jpg
Buy Now

Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Exterior of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispat

HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will host a voice and piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 513 10th St. in Huntington. The performers are Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes, pianist.

Botes, a Marshall University professor of music, and Worthington, a visiting guest artist, have performed this recital previously in Belgium. Johnson Memorial is the only host in Huntington for the recital, which will also be performed in Charleston.

The recital will feature the music of Schubert, Poulenc and selected songs in Afrikaans.

Worthington has received international and regional acclaim for his role in a variety of musical and theatrical performances. He performed extensively as an opera singer, oratorio soloist and recitalist in Texas before moving to Indianapolis to join the faculty at Butler University, where he teaches voice and directs Butler's Opera Theatre.

Botes is known for his versatility as a soloist, collaborative musician and teacher; a career which has brought him recognition in concerts around the world. A native of South Africa, Botes has performed in venues worldwide, and has appeared as soloist with the Chamber Orchestra of South Africa, Pro Musica Orchestra in Johannesburg, the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in Durban, the University of Pretoria Symphony Orchestra as well as the Texas Chamber Orchestra at UT-Austin. Botes is currently an assistant professor of piano at Marshall University where he leads the Class Piano program.

The concert is free; however, contributions will be accepted for the artists and for the music program at Johnson Memorial.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.