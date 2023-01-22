HUNTINGTON — For piano students and enthusiasts alike, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will offer a short introduction to how a pipe organ works and sounds.
“An Introduction to the Pipe Organ” takes place at the church, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 10th Street in Huntington, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Interested participants must register by Jan. 27 by emailing johnsonmumc@gmail.com, or calling the church at 304-525-8116.
Led by Bruce Rous, director of music and organist at Johnson Memorial, the workshop was planned for several reasons. According to Rous, organists are aware of the lack of musicians to play these instruments in the future — in fact, there are currently at least five churches in the Tri-State in need of organists.
Many universities don’t offer organ lessons now, but Marshall does, thanks to professor Johan Botes.
“The workshop will also be of interest to those who are just listeners, who are interested in what makes the organ work,” Rous said in a news release.
Participants will cover several floors to explore how sound is made, from the blower in the basement to the pipes on the second floor. Built in the 1930s, Johnson Memorial has one of the largest, most versatile instruments in the area.
A few participants will even get to play the organ.
“We need to cultivate the next generation to play these incredible instruments, dubbed ’the king of all instruments,’” Rous said. “The pipe organ isn’t going away; these instruments have been around since the 3rd century BC.”
