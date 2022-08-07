HUNTINGTON — Two college scholarships were awarded by Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church this summer.
The Jeffrey C. Ohl Scholarship was presented to Garrett Colvin, son of Connie and Andrew Colvin, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and the grandson of Maudie Karickhoff, of Huntington. Garrett is an honor graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a member of the swim team. He plans to go to the University of Cincinnati College of Design Art, Architecture and Planning to major in communication design.
The Tom and Marilyn Holleron Scholarship was awarded to Ryan Stackpole, son of Amy and David Stackpole, of Barboursville. Ryan is an honor graduate of Cabell Midland High School, where he was on the soccer team. He will soon be a student at West Virginia University, majoring in exercise physiology.
