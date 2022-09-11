ELKINS, W.Va. — Anastasia Jones-Burdick will serve as a princess to the royal court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke, at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia.
She was appointed by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
Jones-Burdick is the daughter of Hoyt and Amy Burdick and the granddaughter of Robert and Mary Jones, all of Huntington.
Jones-Burdick is a 2019 graduate of Huntington High School, where she was salutatorian, student body president, Distinguished Young Woman of WV and participated in WV Rhododendron Girls State. She was the president of Key Club, Latin Club and Spin Club.
Awards included Distinguished Honors Program graduate, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Miss Highlander.
In the fall, she will be a senior at University of Mississippi Honors College, majoring in public policy leadership, psychology and minoring in journalism.
She is a Doris Raymond Scholarship recipient, Associated Student Body Liberal Arts Senator, chairman of Inclusion & Cross-Cultural Engagement, director of external affairs of Grover Grocery (UM food bank), VP of community programs for Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life and legislative intern for Sen. Joe Manchin.
She is a member of Delta Gamma, Omicron Delta Kappa and Lambda Sigma honor societies.
The Coronation Ceremony of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke, is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Outdoor Amphitheatre of Davis & Elkins College.
The 84th edition of the Mountain State Forest Festival with the theme “A Mountain Mosaic” will take place Oct. 1-9. For more information, visit www.forestfestival.com or call 304-636-1824.
