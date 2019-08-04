HUNTINGTON — The musical/rock opera "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will be presented live onstage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 10, 16 and 17, and at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.
The cast includes a range of seasoned regional performers - including rising vocal talents Zac Doss, portraying Joseph, and Cayce Murphy, as the Narrator — as well as local theater veterans, young performers from First Stage Theatre and choir members from the church.
Doss, of Scott Depot, is a senior at Marshall University studying English education and vocal performance. His most recent roles include The Woodsman in Seymour Barab's "Little Red Riding Hood," and Aeneas in Henry Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas." Zac is a member of Marshall University's Chamber Choir and Opera Gala.
Murphy, of Charleston, is a junior at Marshall University, double majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance. She is currently a member of the Marshall University Chamber Choir, Choral Union, and Opera Workshop and the Marching Thunder.
Additional soloists are Jill Cochran, Kathryn Davis, Jonathan Lamp, Sammi Mansfield, Lillian Ramsier and Cindy Westbrook. Rounding out the cast are ensemble and chorus members Richard Adkins, Ariana Hale, Barbara Hale, Caiden Hale, Joan McPherson, Ella Lancaster, George McClain, Linda McClain, Jeanette Rowsey, Rose Thornburg, Amelia Westbrook and Lane Westbrook.
Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the musical is based on the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors from the book of Genesis, and will be staged by the Pea Ridge Players.
"This is one of my all-time favorite musicals," said director Chuck Minsker. "It's loaded with lots of energy, terrific songs and a wonderful story. It's very funny and heartwarming, with a great message about the power of forgiveness."
The music director is Alex Lee, assistant professor of voice music and opera director and the coordinator of voice studies at Marshall University. The choreographer is Cindy Westbrook, who had a star turn in this summer's production of "Mamma Mia!"
"We have an amazing cast," Minsker said. "I think the audience is going to be amazed at the voices on display. They've been working hard all summer to prepare this rock opera."
Tickets for each show will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under and senior citizens 65 and older. For more information, call 304-736-4467.