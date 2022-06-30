HUNTINGTON — A few years ago, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression began to spread their wings and tour outside of their native Lexington, Kentucky. An excellent band playing behind a truly talented singer in Joslyn Hampton, the group not only played excellent funk music, they threw down some original funk music onstage when they first visited the Tri-State.
Just like everyone else, however, the COVID pandemic lockdowns put the brakes on the band’s momentum. In fact, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression played a successful show at The Loud, then known as the V Club, on Jan. 10, 2020. That was right before the world changed and the live music industry grinded to a halt.
Since then, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression have recorded a new album and signed on with the Huntington-based WhizzbangBAM Management and Booking company, joining the roster along with Tyler Childers, John R. Miller, Ona, William Matheny, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, Arlo McKinley, Short & Company, Of The Dell and Charlie Brown Superstar.
Now, on Friday, July 1, Joslyn and the Sweet Compression make their return to Huntington to perform at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. The opening act will be Tri-State favorite Corduroy Brown. The free 9th Street Live outdoor shows will continue throughout the summer.
“It’s been a little rough out here, but we’re still working and doing what we got to do,” said Hampton. “We have a new guitar player named Robert Frahm who is playing with us now. As for my time during COVID, I just kind of got to know myself better and worked on making music. We finished our next album, and I did a lot of gardening. I also started my little painting business. I do flow art now, which is a way of doing art by pouring out acrylic paint and using things like blow dryers to make designs.”
As for the new album, which is mastered and ready, the group is shopping it around at the moment, wanting to find the right record label for its home. As always, the recording is filled with original songs.
“We went into the studio with the band first, and my original guitarist and stepfather Marty Charters laid down his guitar parts, and we came up with song lyrics based on the productions he made,” said Hampton. “Songs usually tell you what they want to be about, so sometimes the lyrics just flow out. Marty would send me the demos of what the band had come up with, and then we would come together and see what lyrics we came up with separately. Then, we say, ‘I like that, but I don’t like that,’ and then we combine our lyrics and typically are on par once we agree on the song’s subject matter and title. It’s pretty cool.”
Joslyn and crew are excited to be working with WhizzbangBAM, with the goal of reaching that next level of success.
“It has been wonderful, as we love the folks at Whizzbang,” said Hampton. “They are great people and they are handling business well, and my personal agent Sean Kinder has become one of my BFFs. That is going great, and we are also working with Royal Artist Group, who books us as well.
“They have always had fun with us and have totally supported us, so it is like a home-away-from-home. When I go, I still get nervous when I perform, but I also think nerves translate into being excited about your craft and hoping everyone loves what you do as much as you do. If I were doing something that I didn’t care about very much, I wouldn’t be nervous. My nerves are a reminder of the love and passion I have for what I do. I usually get truly rolling about song number three. That’s when my groove kicks in and I think, ‘I’m warm, and I’m comfortable, so let’s go.’ ”
Just like most artists, when the crowd that Hampton is performing in front of is reacting in a positive way to the music, it lifts everybody up.
“The audience reaction is the best part of being onstage,” said Hampton. “When we play in places like Huntington and Lexington and you have people there who have followed you from the beginning, then they know your songs and they sing along with you. That is the most humbling experience you can have; when you look down and see somebody singing your lyrics. You think, ‘Wow, these people actually took the time to listen to the songs and know the lyrics, sometimes better than I know them half the time.’ It is awesome.”
More information can be found at joslynandtsc.com.