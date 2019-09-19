There is a blatant misnomer out there when it comes to the music originating from West Virginia, the surrounding Tri-State and the South: Yes, country music, bluegrass and rock are prevalent in the region, yet soul, R&B and funk music always have been a part of the scene.
The fourth annual Funktafest music festival in Huntington, however, is all about setting the record straight when it comes to bringing together bands that lay down the groove.
This Saturday, Sept. 21, Funktafest takes place at Ritter Park Amphitheater from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for this all-day event are $20, with kids 12 and under with a paying adult getting in free.
The lineup at Funktafest will include bands that play funk and soul as well as reggae and jam band sounds. The groups on the bill include Cleveland, Ohio's Tropidelic; Funk You from Augusta, Georgia; Chattanooga's Opposite Box; Joslyn & The Sweet Compression from Lexington, Kentucky; Short and Company from Morehead, Kentucky; Black Garlic from Fayetteville, West Virginia; and the Mountain State bands The M.F.B., The Tangled Roots, The Settlement and The Dividends.
In between the band performances, an array of DJs will keep the fun in the sun rolling along with sets by DJ Tim Hoover, Charlie Brown Superstar, DJ Caveman, Pyradigm and Tripster.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression features the lead vocals of Joslyn Hampton, who grew up singing in church and later in show choirs and musicals while in college. At one point, Hampton studied opera as well. But now, her focus is on bringing sweet soul music to the stage.
Hampton's stepfather, Marty Charters, is the group's guitarist and original music co-writer. The rest of the seven-piece band features Smith Donaldson on bass, Steve Holloman on keyboards, Rashawn Fleming on drums and horn players Joe Carucci and Chase Fleming.
Charters is a veteran of the music scene. He was based in Cincinnati, for a long time, performing with legends such as H-Bomb Ferguson. Eventually he moved to Chicago where he joined the band of blues master Junior Wells.
Charters eventually relocated to Lexington, where he married Joslyn's mother. As his stepdaughter matured, it became obvious to Charters and others that the future was to be found in her voice and talent. So, they set out to create a funky horn-laden band to back her up that could play original music as well as deep cuts from the history of funk and soul music.
"I have been playing live music for over 35 years," Charters said. "I toured the world when I played with blues singer Junior Wells in the 1990s. When he got sick, I returned to Cincinnati, where I had started in that city's blues and funk community earlier. As time went on, I ended up playing in a lot of cover bands and growing older and losing interest in performing, and that is when Joslyn emerged as a world-class talent right there in our living room. That is when I knew that all energy needed to be directed toward her career now."
While Charters is originally from the Cincinnati-Dayton area, he went to high school in Lexington. He moved back there while still performing in nearby Ohio, and that is when he became Hampton's stepfather.
"Joslyn was out there doing those stage plays including the musical 'Smokey Joe's Cafe,' a former Broadway hit that features the music of Leiber and Stoller," said Charters. "I watched her sing and act in that play and I was like, 'Oh, wow!' After she got some stage experience with some local cover bands, she was ready to go."
The effort quickly moved toward surrounding Hampton with a band capable of bringing a full and funky sound to both the studio and the stage.
"We got a recommendation to seek out Joe Carucci, who was supposed to know other horn players, but he took the gig himself," Charters said. "Joe is a professor of jazz and the director of music industries studies at Eastern Kentucky University, so he has been supplying his top students to our band. We just lost our trumpet player, Kyle Fox, to the Marine Corps. Now, we have hired an amazing trombone player named Chase Fleming. He is a killer musician, and he is planning on doubling up on the trumpet in a few months after he bones up on the instrument for a while."
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression are working on their second album filled with all-new material. During their headlining concerts, however, they will occasionally delve into the funk catalog to pull out some old-school gems.
"We have worked up some clever covers for our longer live shows including some Jill Scott tunes that we do," said Charters. "Some of the other songs that we do are 'Cosmic Slop' by Parliament-Funkadelic, 'Street Life' by Randy Crawford and the Crusaders, 'Ain't Nobody' by Chaka Khan, and more. Ultimately, with this band, we want to be successful on an indie level. We want to tour the nation and the world and make a living doing it without having a major record company or agency telling us what to do."
There will be a Funktafest After-Party at the V Club immediately following the festival Saturday, beginning at 10:30 p.m. The show will feature Dr. Bacon from Asheville, North Carolina, The Kind Thieves and other groups. More information on the festival can be found at funktafest.com.